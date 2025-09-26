'Kantara' returns with prequel! Rishab Shetty's film set for October

What to expect from the movie?

Shetty shared that fans' love for Kantara left him feeling "scared and overwhelmed," like facing a lion, but also happy due to the love he received.

The new movie will release in multiple languages with music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath.

Expect stunning visuals, mystical forests, ancient rituals, and intense moments—much like the original film that wowed audiences back in 2022.