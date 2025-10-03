'Kantara' ticket prices soar way beyond Karnataka's proposed ₹200 cap
What's the story
The ticket prices for Kantara: A Legend - Chapter 1 have reportedly soared to five or six times the government-mandated price in Karnataka. The state government had earlier imposed a cap of ₹200 on movie ticket prices. However, reports suggest that tickets for the film are being sold at much higher rates. The matter is currently pending as the Karnataka High Court has refused to lift its stay on the rule capping movie ticket prices.
Legal proceedings
HC asks to maintain sales records
The Karnataka High Court has reportedly said that records of ticket sales through all payment methods should be maintained until the case is decided. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the demand for Kantara Chapter 1 in Karnataka remains high. Currently, shows in Bengaluru are selling as high as 1,200. The film, which was released on Thursday, October 2, is a prequel to Rishab Shetty's previous hit Kantara and explores the history of Guliga Daiva during the Kadamba dynasty period.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Kantara' prequel
Kantara Chapter 1 delves into the history of Guliga Daiva and Bhoot Kola from Tulu Nadu. Set in the Kadamba dynasty period, it portrays the rivalry between the tribal region of Kantara and the Bangra kingdom ruled by Kulashekhara, his father Vijayendra, and sister Kanakavathi. The film stars Gulshan Devaiah, Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, among others. It was written and directed by Shetty himself under Hombale Films.