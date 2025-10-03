'Kantara' ticket prices soar way beyond Karnataka's proposed ₹200 cap 

Legal proceedings

HC asks to maintain sales records

The Karnataka High Court has reportedly said that records of ticket sales through all payment methods should be maintained until the case is decided. Despite the ongoing legal battle, the demand for Kantara Chapter 1 in Karnataka remains high. Currently, shows in Bengaluru are selling as high as 1,200. The film, which was released on Thursday, October 2, is a prequel to Rishab Shetty's previous hit Kantara and explores the history of Guliga Daiva during the Kadamba dynasty period.