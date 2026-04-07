Kanye West's UK performance in jeopardy over past antisemitism backlash

The Wireless Festival in London is facing mounting pressure to cancel its booking of controversial US rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye , reported the BBC. Jewish groups and MPs have called for the cancellation and even a government ban on the artist due to his history of antisemitism. The calls come after two sponsors withdrew their support from the event amid growing concerns over Ye's past actions and statements.

Background History of antisemitic comments Ye has a long history of making antisemitic comments, including posting an image that appeared to show a symbol combining a swastika and the Star of David. He also said he would go "death con 3 On Jewish people (sic)." Last year, he released a song titled Heil Hitler and sold T-shirts featuring swastikas before apologizing and blaming his bipolar disorder for his actions.

Official response Calls for cancellation UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer called Ye's upcoming performance "deeply concerning." Labour MP Rachael Maskell said, "We cannot allow these performers to have a platform." She added that it was right for the Wireless Festival to cancel Ye's performance and for him not to be allowed into the country due to his antisemitic comments. Starmer had previously said antisemitism was "abhorrent and must be confronted firmly wherever it appears."

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Corporate response Sponsor withdrawals Following Starmer's comments, the festival's headline sponsor Pepsi withdrew its support. Another drinks giant, Diageo, also removed its support "as it stands." PayPal, a payment partner for Wireless, has reportedly decided to stop allowing its branding on promotional material for the festival. These withdrawals have been seen as a positive step by many Jewish people who were shocked and appalled by Ye's booking at the festival.

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Festival policies Board of Deputies alleged fest of 'profiteering from racism' The Board of Deputies of British Jews accused Wireless Festival, its parent Festival Republic, and managing director Melvin Benn of "profiteering from racism." They also pointed to the festival's own charter, which states that it does not tolerate discrimination on grounds including religion. The festival is expected to draw 50,000 people per day in Finsbury Park from July 10-12. However, without a major sponsor, organizers may decide to cancel the rapper's performance altogether.