Pepsi withdraws from Wireless Festival over Ye's involvement
What's the story
Pepsi has decided to withdraw its sponsorship of the Wireless Festival in London this summer. The decision comes after the announcement that controversial rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, will be headlining the three-day event. Ye has faced backlash for his antisemitic remarks, which he apologized for in January. UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier expressed concern over Ye's participation, calling it "deeply concerning."
Corporate response
Diageo also withdraws support for the festival
Drinks giant Diageo has also withdrawn its support for the festival "as it stands," per the BBC. The company, which owns brands like Johnnie Walker whisky and Captain Morgan rum, stated that it has informed the organizers of its concerns. A spokesperson for Diageo said, "We have informed the organizers of our concerns and as it stands, Diageo will not sponsor the 2026 Wireless festival."
Political pressure
UK politicians speak out against Ye's participation
UK politicians have also spoken out against Ye's participation in the Wireless Festival. Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey called for the government to ban him from entering the UK, stating that "we need to get tougher on antisemitism." Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch echoed this sentiment, saying they need to "stop the rise in hatred of Jewish people."
Controversial past
Ye has a history of making antisemitic comments
Ye has a long history of making antisemitic comments and glorifying Nazi leader Adolf Hitler. In 2022, his X account was suspended multiple times for violating platform rules with offensive posts. He also released a song titled Heil Hitler last year, which led to him being blocked from entering Australia. Despite this, he met Rabbi Yoshiyahu Yosef Pinto in November 2025 and reportedly apologized for his past remarks.
Festival details
Wireless Festival and Ye's chart success
The Wireless Festival, which is scheduled to take place from July 10-12, has described Ye's performance as a "three-night journey through his most iconic records." Despite the controversy surrounding his participation, three songs from his latest album Bully are currently in the UK's top 100 singles chart. The festival organizers and Ye's representatives have yet to comment on these developments.