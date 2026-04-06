'Dhurandhar': Manav Gohil says Dhar remained 'calm' despite on-set challenges
What's the story
Manav Gohil, who plays Sushant Bansal in the Dhurandhar franchise, has praised director Aditya Dhar's working style. In an interview with Zoom, he compared Dhar to a swan for his ability to stay calm despite challenges. "So, even to keep a calm demeanor on the surface, you know, Aditya was surely going through a lot of churning, a lot of challenges inside, but he was so (calm), oh my God," said Gohil.
Director's impact
Gohil called Dhar's direction 'larger than life'
Gohil also praised Dhar's direction in Dhurandhar 2, calling it "larger than life." He said, "Honestly, it will be very difficult to put it into words because it was larger than life. The ship he had embarked on, the journey and that ship was so huge, that as a captain, I think he did a fantastic job." "I feel that Aditya himself is a very pure soul...that somewhere I think percolated down the line into actors and the content."
Film's success
Box office collection of 'Dhurandhar 2'
Dhurandhar 2, featuring Ranveer Singh, has been breaking records at the box office. The film recently crossed the ₹1,000 crore mark in India alone. The star-studded cast also includes Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, and Sara Arjun. The movie will stream on JioHotstar after completing its theatrical run.