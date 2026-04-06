'Dhurandhar': Manav Gohil says Dhar remained 'calm' despite on-set challenges

Director's impact

Gohil called Dhar's direction 'larger than life'

Gohil also praised Dhar's direction in Dhurandhar 2, calling it "larger than life." He said, "Honestly, it will be very difficult to put it into words because it was larger than life. The ship he had embarked on, the journey and that ship was so huge, that as a captain, I think he did a fantastic job." "I feel that Aditya himself is a very pure soul...that somewhere I think percolated down the line into actors and the content."