Ye to headline Wireless Festival in London

Controversial US rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye , has been announced as the headliner for all three nights of this year's Wireless Festival in London. The performances will mark his first UK appearance since headlining Glastonbury in 2015. Set to take place from July 10 to 12 at Finsbury Park, the festival will feature Ye performing hits from across his career, including classics from The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo.

Controversies Ye's controversial past and festival's milestone Ye's return to the Wireless stage comes after a series of controversies, including antisemitic remarks that led to Adidas severing ties with him in 2022. He was also barred from entering Australia in 2025. Despite the backlash, Ye has been gradually returning to music festivals. The festival organizers have described his UK comeback as an extraordinary chapter in Wireless's story.

Public apology Ye's apology for past actions Earlier this year, Ye publicly apologized for his past actions, citing bipolar disorder as a factor. In a letter published in the Wall Street Journal titled "To Those I've Hurt," he revealed that his disorder had caused him to lose "touch with reality" and gravitate toward "the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika." He also took out a full-page advertisement in the same publication where he shared details about his bipolar type-1 diagnosis.

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