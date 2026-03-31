Ye to headline Wireless Festival in London
What's the story
Controversial US rapper Kanye West, now known as Ye, has been announced as the headliner for all three nights of this year's Wireless Festival in London. The performances will mark his first UK appearance since headlining Glastonbury in 2015. Set to take place from July 10 to 12 at Finsbury Park, the festival will feature Ye performing hits from across his career, including classics from The College Dropout and The Life of Pablo.
Controversies
Ye's controversial past and festival's milestone
Ye's return to the Wireless stage comes after a series of controversies, including antisemitic remarks that led to Adidas severing ties with him in 2022. He was also barred from entering Australia in 2025. Despite the backlash, Ye has been gradually returning to music festivals. The festival organizers have described his UK comeback as an extraordinary chapter in Wireless's story.
Public apology
Ye's apology for past actions
Earlier this year, Ye publicly apologized for his past actions, citing bipolar disorder as a factor. In a letter published in the Wall Street Journal titled "To Those I've Hurt," he revealed that his disorder had caused him to lose "touch with reality" and gravitate toward "the most destructive symbol I could find, the swastika." He also took out a full-page advertisement in the same publication where he shared details about his bipolar type-1 diagnosis.
Performance history
Ye's return to live music scene
Ye has been gradually returning to the live music scene, having headlined 2024's Rolling Loud in California. He has also performed live in South Korea, China, and Mexico over the past two years. Last year, Canadian rapper Drake headlined all three days of the Wireless Festival, with each night dedicated to a different era of his extensive catalogue.