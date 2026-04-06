IPL 2026: Will Hardik Pandya be available for RR clash? 

Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya , who missed the last match against Delhi Capitals due to viral fever, is all set to make his return. He was seen training in Guwahati on Sunday night ahead of the upcoming clash with Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav, in MI's last game against Delhi Capitals, had confirmed at the toss that Hardik was "unwell."

Team adjustments MI lose in Hardik's absence In Hardik's absence, MI had to make a few changes. Deepak Chahar and Corbin Bosch were brought in while Trent Boult was replaced by Bosch to keep the overseas players count at four. Despite these changes, the Surya-led unit lost their second match of IPL 2026 to Delhi Capitals by six wickets. Hence, they would be raring to get their regular skipper back in the mix.

Training update Hardik back to bowling In his training session, Hardik was seen bowling at good pace and practicing his yorkers. He told MI physiotherapist Nitin Patel that he had started practicing these since the T20 World Cup earlier this year. With batting coach Kieron Pollard closely observing him, Hardik also batted in the nets where he looked in good touch.

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