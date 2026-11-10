Ye creates history with America's largest hip-hop concert
What's the story
Kanye West, now known as Ye, has broken his own record for the largest hip-hop concert in US history. His recent performance at Dallas's AT&T Stadium attracted a staggering 83,132 fans and grossed over $18 million in a single night. This achievement marks the third time this year that Ye has set a new record for attendance at his concerts, per Variety.
Previous records
Previous record set during Halloween night
Ye's previous record was set during his concert at Houston's Reliant Stadium on Halloween night, which drew around 80,210 fans.
Earlier in April, he also broke the record with two shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles that sold over 74,000 tickets each night.
These concerts have continued Ye's tradition of delivering spectacular performances with hit songs from his golden era and guest appearances.
Controversy
Ye's return to the stage for 1st time since 2021
The SoFi concerts were Ye's first in the US since 2021, a period marked by his controversial antisemitic comments that alienated many fans and business partners.
Later, he apologized for these remarks through a full-page advertisement in The Wall Street Journal.
He attributed his behavior to his bipolar type-1 diagnosis, which he claimed led to a "four-month-long manic episode of psychotic, paranoid and impulsive behavior that destroyed my life."
Independent promotion
Ye's independent approach to concert promotion
Notably, Ye's concerts are independently promoted without any major partner like Live Nation or AEG Presents. This independent approach has allowed him to maintain control over his performances and setlist.
Despite the controversies surrounding him, his recent concerts have attracted thousands of fans, proving that many have forgiven him for his past actions.