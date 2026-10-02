Kapadia confirms 'Hunkkaar' season 2, says no movie plans
Good news for fans: director Karan Kapadia just confirmed Hunkkaar will return for a second season.
It's still up in the air whether stars Aneet Padda and Fatima Sana Shaikh are coming back, but the show's intense storyline and strong debut on JioHotstar have definitely made an impact.
Kapadia also mentioned there aren't any plans to turn it into a movie.
'Hunkkaar' follows Meenu Rawat assault accusation
Set in Kharganj, Madhya Pradesh, Hunkkaar follows Meenu Rawat (Padda), who bravely accuses a spiritual leader of assault, while ACP Jasleen Soni (Shaikh) leads the investigation.
The series dives into justice and social issues, with Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub and Arjun Mathur adding depth to the cast.
Fun fact: this was Padda's first screen appearance of 2026 after some delays, and both leads have been praised for their performances.