Kapil-Neetu's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' opens poorly at ₹60 lakh

Box office performance

Shows were reportedly canceled across India due to low occupancy

The film's lackluster performance at the box office can be attributed to poor audience turnout and unfavorable reviews. Many shows across India were canceled due to low occupancy, including those scheduled for the morning, per Republic World. Notably, other films starring Sharma, such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (₹1.85 crore), Firangi (₹2 crore), and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (₹10 crore), have fared better than Daadi Ki Shaadi and Zwigato on opening day.