Kapil-Neetu's 'Daadi Ki Shaadi' opens poorly at ₹60 lakh
What's the story
Kapil Sharma's latest film, Daadi Ki Shaadi, has opened poorly at the box office. The movie, which was released on May 8 (Friday), earned only ₹60 lakh in India and around ₹72 lakh worldwide on its first day, reported Sacnilk. This makes it Sharma's second-worst opener after Zwigato (2023), which collected nearly ₹43 lakh on day one.
Box office performance
Shows were reportedly canceled across India due to low occupancy
The film's lackluster performance at the box office can be attributed to poor audience turnout and unfavorable reviews. Many shows across India were canceled due to low occupancy, including those scheduled for the morning, per Republic World. Notably, other films starring Sharma, such as Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 (₹1.85 crore), Firangi (₹2 crore), and Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon (₹10 crore), have fared better than Daadi Ki Shaadi and Zwigato on opening day.
Film details
Know more about the movie
Daadi Ki Shaadi marks the debut of Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor. It's directed by Ashish R Mohan and also stars Sadia Khateeb, Kapoor, Yograj Singh, and Vidhan Sanjay Sharma. The plot revolves around a man named Tony Kalra (Sharma), who is unable to find a bride. He finally meets Kanika Ahuja, aka Kanu (Khateeb), online and wishes to marry her. However, her widowed grandmother's (Kapoor) plans to suddenly remarry thwart their hopes.