'Why we switched channels': Kapil's BTS joke leaves netizens ROFL

Kapil Sharma 's popular comedy talk show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, recently hosted prominent entrepreneurs Vijay Shekhar Sharma (Paytm CEO), Aman Gupta (boAt Co-Founder & CMO), Ritesh Agarwal (OYO Rooms CEO), and Ghazal Alagh (Mamaearth Co-Founder). During the episode, they discussed how wealth affects relationships and shared fun anecdotes. If the episode wasn't enough, in a recent YouTube behind-the-scenes video, Sharma dropped more humorous moments, alongside revealing why he moved to Netflix from TV channels.

Show transition Sharma said this during a break In a light-hearted moment, the show's director interrupted the chat to fix Vijay's shirt. Sharma jokingly said, "Don't take cut for all these things like something is stuck on the shirt, nobody will even see that." He added, "They (the audience) will be calculating how much money these people have. Don't take a break for all these things; it is because of these things that we came here from the other channel."

Show evolution More about the show Originally known as Comedy Nights with Kapil, the show aired on Colors from 2013 to 2016. It then became The Kapil Sharma Show and was broadcast on Sony TV from 2016 to 2023. In 2024, it transitioned to Netflix as The Great Indian Kapil Show and is currently in its third season.