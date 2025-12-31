Next Article
Kapil Sharma to open 'Kap's Cafe' in Dubai this December
Entertainment
Kapil Sharma is bringing his cafe brand, Kap's Cafe, to Dubai on December 31.
Inspired by the fun vibe of his Netflix show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, the new spot was announced with a playful Dubai-themed video after opening his Canadian branch.
Opening night set for New Year's Eve, despite past challenges
The Dubai cafe will welcome guests from 4pm to midnight on its first day—perfect timing for New Year's Eve plans.
Even after facing serious security issues at his Canadian outlet, including a gang attack and shooting, Sharma isn't slowing down on taking his brand global.