Rashmika-Sahid-Kriti's 'Cocktail 2' to release between August and October?

The shooting for Cocktail 2 began with the lead actors shooting their first schedule in Europe. Director Homi Adajania has been posting behind-the-scenes (BTS) glimpses on his social media, offering fans a peek into the making of the highly anticipated film. The movie is being produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films , with Luv Ranjan penning the script.

#Cocktail2 is eyeing 3rd quarter of 2026. #RashmikaMandanna #ShahidKapoor and #KritiSanon starrer shooting is in full swing across National and International location, directed by Homi Adajania. Movie is said to be considered for Aug to Oct 2026 release pic.twitter.com/BL8P5jjRNl

Sequel expectations

'Cocktail 2' to feature fresh dynamic and unconfirmed plot

While the original Cocktail (2012) explored a modern love triangle and themes of friendship and romance, the sequel promises to introduce a fresh dynamic. The original movie starred Saif Ali Khan, Diana Penty, and Deepika Padukone in lead roles. Meanwhile, Kapoor was last seen in the action thriller Deva and will next be seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's action film O' Romeo. Sanon recently starred opposite Dhanush in Tere Ishk Mein. Mandanna was last seen in the Telugu film The Girlfriend.