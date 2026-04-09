Kapoor, Dimri's 'O' Romeo' hits Amazon Prime Video April 10
Entertainment
Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri's romantic thriller O' Romeo is coming to Amazon Prime Video on April 10, 2026.
Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj and released in theaters this February, the film dives into Mumbai's gritty underworld of the 1990s, blending a story of love, revenge, and ambition inspired by S Hussain Zaidi's Mafia Queens of Mumbai.
Kapoor's Ustara drawn into crime
Set in 1995, O' Romeo follows Ustara (Kapoor), whose intense love for Afsha (Dimri) drags him deep into crime.
Afsha is out for revenge against Jalal (a powerful don played by Avinash Tiwary) while Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia round out the cast as a tough cop and Rabia.