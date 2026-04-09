Kapoor, Dimri's 'O' Romeo' hits Amazon Prime Video April 10

Kapoor's Ustara drawn into crime

Set in 1995, O' Romeo follows Ustara (Kapoor), whose intense love for Afsha (Dimri) drags him deep into crime.

Afsha is out for revenge against Jalal (a powerful don played by Avinash Tiwary) while Nana Patekar and Tamannaah Bhatia round out the cast as a tough cop and Rabia.