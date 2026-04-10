Kapoor gained 5 to 6kg for 'CASTE,' poster unveiled
Entertainment
Kashika Kapoor gained about 5 to 6kg for her role in the upcoming film CASTE, showing how committed she is to making her character feel real.
The filmmaker, V. V. Vinayak, just dropped the official poster after filming wrapped, so buzz around the project is picking up.
'CASTE' tackles caste and empowerment
CASTE dives into caste-based stories and aims to spark real conversations through its emotional storytelling.
Kapoor plays a strong lead who stands for change and empowerment.
She's paired on-screen with Gagan (a relative of Ram Charan), and has shared how much the film's message means to her, and how grateful she is for Vinayak's support along the way.