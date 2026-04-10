Kapoor gained 5 to 6kg for 'CASTE,' poster unveiled

'CASTE' tackles caste and empowerment

CASTE dives into caste-based stories and aims to spark real conversations through its emotional storytelling.

Kapoor plays a strong lead who stands for change and empowerment.

She's paired on-screen with Gagan (a relative of Ram Charan), and has shared how much the film's message means to her, and how grateful she is for Vinayak's support along the way.