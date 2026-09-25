Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran's 'Daayra' nets 5.60 cr 1st week

Daayra follows Officer Ajooni Kohli as she investigates a controversial police shooting involving Officer Raman Kumar, digging into some tough moral questions and exposing cracks within the system.

Alongside Kareena and Prithviraj, you'll spot Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, and others.

The film's complex plot might've been a bit much for mass audiences, but it could find new life once it drops on streaming platforms!