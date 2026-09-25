Kapoor Khan and Sukumaran's 'Daayra' nets 5.60 cr 1st week
Entertainment
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran's new cop drama Daayra just didn't click with moviegoers this week.
Even with solid reviews and Meghna Gulzar directing, the film pulled in only ₹5.60 crore in its first week; just ₹1.50 crore came in from Monday to Thursday.
Officer Ajooni Kohli investigates police shooting
Daayra follows Officer Ajooni Kohli as she investigates a controversial police shooting involving Officer Raman Kumar, digging into some tough moral questions and exposing cracks within the system.
Alongside Kareena and Prithviraj, you'll spot Kanwaljit Singh, Achint Kaur, and others.
The film's complex plot might've been a bit much for mass audiences, but it could find new life once it drops on streaming platforms!