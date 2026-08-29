Kapoor Khan set for Kadav's 1990s procedural drama filming September
Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to star in a fresh procedural drama directed by Arati Kadav, known for her offbeat storytelling.
The film takes place in the 1990s and is expected to start shooting this September.
This marks the first time Kapoor Khan and Kadav are teaming up, which has fans curious about what they'll create together.
Kadav reunites with producer Baweja
This project brings back the creative duo of Kadav and producer Harman Baweja, who last worked together on Mrs.
It also fits right in with Kapoor Khan's recent choice of bold, performance-driven roles like The Buckingham Murders and Singham Again.
While details about her character are still under wraps, reports say she's genuinely excited to work with Kadav, whom she sees as a standout voice in Hindi cinema.
More updates should drop as filming gets closer.