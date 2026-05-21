Kapoor leases Vaastu Building Pali Hill flat for 11L month
Entertainment
Ranbir Kapoor just leased his stylish 2,460-square-foot Pali Hill apartment in Mumbai's Vaastu Building for ₹11 lakh a month.
The place, designed by Gauri Khan and bought back in 2016 for ₹35 crore, is now home to Aditya Shukla for the next five years.
The lease includes a 5% escalation clause and a hefty ₹45 lakh security deposit.
Kapoor to play Rama in 'Ramayana'
Ranbir recently picked up land in Ayodhya's Sarayu River project for around ₹3.31 crore and is set to play Lord Rama in the big-budget Ramayana film.
He and Alia Bhatt have also moved into their renovated ancestral home, Krishna Raj bungalow, which now has a special room honoring Rishi Kapoor and is valued at nearly ₹250 crore.