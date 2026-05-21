Kapoor leases Vaastu Building Pali Hill flat for 11L month

Kapoor to play Rama in 'Ramayana'

Ranbir recently picked up land in Ayodhya's Sarayu River project for around ₹3.31 crore and is set to play Lord Rama in the big-budget Ramayana film.

He and Alia Bhatt have also moved into their renovated ancestral home, Krishna Raj bungalow, which now has a special room honoring Rishi Kapoor and is valued at nearly ₹250 crore.