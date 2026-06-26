Kapoor says 'Alpha' could change action films and gender roles
Entertainment
Bollywood star Anil Kapoor is hyped about Alpha, calling it a game-changer for action films.
Starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, and releasing July 3, 2026, Alpha ditches old-school gender roles and instead highlights leadership qualities like courage and conviction: no more "male lead" or "female lead" boxes.
Rawail directs 'Alpha' produced by Chopra
Kapoor believes Alpha could reshape how we see heroes in Indian cinema. He says the film is all about finding who truly has those Alpha traits, not just their gender.
With Shiv Rawail directing, Aditya Chopra producing, and Bobby Deol as the villain, Alpha aims to deliver bold storytelling that speaks to today's audience looking for something fresh.