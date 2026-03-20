'Kapoor & Sons' director reveals many actors 'rejected' the film

On the 10th anniversary of Kapoor & Sons, director Shakun Batra revealed that many actors initially rejected the film. The movie, which starred Rishi Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra , Fawad Khan , Alia Bhatt , Ratna Pathak Shah, and Rajat Kapoor, was a coming-of-age story about a dysfunctional family. In an interview with Variety India, Batra opened up about the casting process and creative risks involved in making this film.

Casting challenges 'Rishi Kapoor sir, Ratna Pathak, and Rajat Kapoor agreed...' Batra revealed that the casting process for Kapoor & Sons was not easy. He said, "Now that you think of these things, it feels big. But at that time, obviously, the actors took a while." "Because we arrived at these actors after being rejected by many other actors. But Rishi sir, Ratna Pathak, and Rajat Kapoor agreed to it instantly." "As I said, now it feels unimaginable. But back then, those things happened."

Creative gamble Creative risks taken by Batra while making the film Batra also spoke about the creative risks he took while making Kapoor & Sons. He said, "At that time, honestly, I didn't care if it [only targeted multiplex audience]. We just spoke about it being something that I wanted to do." "And it was still possible to make these films. People didn't have these kinds of conversations all the time. People were still making these kinds of heartfelt stories." "So it just felt easier to make it then than now."

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