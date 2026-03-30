'Kaptaan' trailer shows Saleem as Samardeep on Amazon MX Player Entertainment Mar 30, 2026

Kaptaan's trailer just dropped, giving us a first look at Saqib Saleem as the determined cop Samardeep.

Set in Jwalabad, the series dives into the world of organized crime, where power plays and shady deals rule.

Haunted by his past but not afraid to break a few rules for justice, Samardeep's story kicks off on Amazon MX Player on April 3, 2026.