'Kaptaan' trailer shows Saleem as Samardeep on Amazon MX Player
Entertainment
Kaptaan's trailer just dropped, giving us a first look at Saqib Saleem as the determined cop Samardeep.
Set in Jwalabad, the series dives into the world of organized crime, where power plays and shady deals rule.
Haunted by his past but not afraid to break a few rules for justice, Samardeep's story kicks off on Amazon MX Player on April 3, 2026.
Nigam and Kaushik join 'Kaptaan'
Directed by Jatin Wagle and produced by Baweja Studios, Kaptaan brings together a strong lineup: Siddharth Nigam stirs things up as the unpredictable Kabir, while Kavita Kaushik returns to her cop avatar with plenty of attitude.
Anjumm Shharma and Vikram Kochhar round out this drama about crime, power struggles, and tough choices.