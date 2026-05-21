Kapur unveils directorial debut 'Our Story' at Cannes Film Festival Entertainment May 21, 2026

Supriya Pathak Kapur just revealed her first film as a director, Our Story, at the Cannes Film Festival.

This biographical film is an Indo-Australian project that dives into the lives of three generations of women in her family: Supriya herself, her late mother Dina Pathak, and her daughter Sanah Kapur.

Co-written with Sanah, the film explores memory, family ties, and what gets passed down emotionally through generations.