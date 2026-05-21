Kapur unveils directorial debut 'Our Story' at Cannes Film Festival
Supriya Pathak Kapur just revealed her first film as a director, Our Story, at the Cannes Film Festival.
This biographical film is an Indo-Australian project that dives into the lives of three generations of women in her family: Supriya herself, her late mother Dina Pathak, and her daughter Sanah Kapur.
Co-written with Sanah, the film explores memory, family ties, and what gets passed down emotionally through generations.
'Our Story' secures Forum Films distribution
The movie's production is a real family affair: Ruhaan Kapur joins as associate director and creative producer, with Australian-Indian filmmaker Anupam Sharma producing.
Distribution rights for Australia, New Zealand, and Canada are already locked in with Forum Films.
Our Story will have its market premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival this September.