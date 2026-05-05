Karan Johar salutes Ravi Varma in majestic Met Gala debut 

Filmmaker Karan Johar made his debut at the 2026 Met Gala with a regal outfit that paid tribute to Indian art and craft. The ensemble, titled Framed in Eternity, was designed by Manish Malhotra and drew inspiration from the works of renowned artist Raja Ravi Varma. The event's theme was Costume Art with a dress code of Fashion is Art. And, KJo certainly wore art on his sleeves!

Details Around 80 artisans worked on the ensemble for 85 days Johar, 53, wore an enveloping vintage jacket with power shoulders and a hand-painted cape that was nearly six feet long. The intricate cape was reportedly created over 85 days by a team of over 80 artisans. He completed his look with a multi-gemstone necklace and rings from his jewelry label Tyaani. The outfit was developed in collaboration with stylist Eka Lakhani and Malhotra, Johar's long-time creative partner.

Artistic influence 'For me, it had to feel personal...' Johar revealed that his inspiration came from a long-standing admiration for Varma's work. He said, "For me, it had to feel personal... Raja Ravi Varma felt right because his work does something I've always tried to do in cinema. He painted feelings." The ensemble drew visual references from some of Varma's most popular works such as Lady with the Peach, Hamsa Damayanti, Kadambari, Arjuna and Subhadra, and There Comes Papa.

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Personal touch Johar wanted his presence to feel authentic Johar further reflected, "I didn't want to arrive here trying to explain India. I wanted to arrive feeling like myself, and that automatically brings everything I come from with it." "This is my way of wearing that inheritance and I think that's the most honest thing I could have done for my first Met. To arrive not with a concept, but with a feeling I've carried my whole life and finally found the right form for."

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