'Kuch Kuch...': 'Stressed' KJo recalls crying in front of Salman
What's the story
Karan Johar, who made his directorial debut with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently opened up about his first experience working with Salman Khan. The filmmaker revealed that he was so stressed out during their initial encounter that he ended up crying in front of the actor. The revelation came during a recent interview on Manyavar's YouTube channel.
Outfit dilemma
Johar's anxiety over Khan's 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' outfit
Johar recalled, "It was my first time working with Salman Khan, so I was very... wound up because he was such a big star." He remembered walking into Khan's vanity van on his first day and finding him in a T-shirt and jeans. "I said, 'Salman, you know it's a big set.' And he said, 'Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style.'"
Emotional moment
Johar's emotional breakdown over Khan's outfit choice
Johar further revealed that he was worried about Khan's outfit choice for the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. "I thought, 'If he comes in jeans and a T-shirt, what will happen?'" "I got so stressed that I started crying in front of him." "He looked so nervous seeing me crying in his vanity van, and finally he agreed, 'No no I'll wear the suit.' And then we shot my first-ever sangeet song sequence."
Filmmaking memory
Johar's earlier anecdote about a costly jacket
In a previous interview with Manyavar, Johar shared another interesting story from his early days as an assistant director on Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. He revealed that director Aditya Chopra, he, and fellow assistant Uday Chopra pooled their money to buy an expensive Harley-Davidson jacket without telling producer Yash Chopra its actual cost. "It was a £300 jacket in 1994, and now you can imagine how expensive it would be today," Johar said.