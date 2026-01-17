'Kuch Kuch...': 'Stressed' KJo recalls crying in front of Salman

Karan Johar , who made his directorial debut with the 1998 film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, recently opened up about his first experience working with Salman Khan . The filmmaker revealed that he was so stressed out during their initial encounter that he ended up crying in front of the actor. The revelation came during a recent interview on Manyavar's YouTube channel.

Outfit dilemma Johar's anxiety over Khan's 'Saajanji Ghar Aaye' outfit Johar recalled, "It was my first time working with Salman Khan, so I was very... wound up because he was such a big star." He remembered walking into Khan's vanity van on his first day and finding him in a T-shirt and jeans. "I said, 'Salman, you know it's a big set.' And he said, 'Yes, but if for the first time a groom comes in jeans and a T-shirt, it will be a new style.'"

Emotional moment Johar's emotional breakdown over Khan's outfit choice Johar further revealed that he was worried about Khan's outfit choice for the song Saajanji Ghar Aaye. "I thought, 'If he comes in jeans and a T-shirt, what will happen?'" "I got so stressed that I started crying in front of him." "He looked so nervous seeing me crying in his vanity van, and finally he agreed, 'No no I'll wear the suit.' And then we shot my first-ever sangeet song sequence."

Advertisement