'He's my god': Karan Johar remembers father on birth anniversary
What's the story
On the birth anniversary of his late father, filmmaker and producer Yash Johar, Karan Johar took to social media to pay tribute. The director shared fond memories of his father's warmth, humor, and life lessons. He also reflected on their final days together and the poignant conversation they had after one of Johar's chemotherapy sessions. "Happy birthday papa, miss you everyday," Karan wrote in the caption.
Fond memories
'Beta yeh Burberry nahi...bahut buri hai...'
Karan reminisced about the time he bought his first designer jacket after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.
He recalled walking into the Burberry store and buying the only jacket that fit him.
"My father looked at me perplexed, and asked, 'Beta...yeh kya hai...?' With pride, as if I had conquered Bond Street itself - I said 'Papa yeh Burberry hai!' He took a deep Punjabi breath and said, 'Beta yeh Burberry nahi... Bahut buri hai...'"
Supportive words
Johar wanted Karan to become a film hero
Karan also remembered how his father always supported him, even during his weight struggles.
"He was my biggest fan. Even when I looked like I had eaten an entire country and was trying for over an hour to zip myself into very stretched pants, he would say, 'puppy fat hai...chala jayega...'"
"And then...he would say, 'Tu itna handsome hai - hero ban ja! Horse riding kyun nahi seekhta?!' Can you imagine me horse riding on Juhu beach???"
Last moments
'When you lose a parent, you gain a god'
Karan also shared the last words of wisdom from his father, who passed away in 2004.
"In his last days...he told me post his chemo session, 'I don't want to leave mom and you, but I feel like I am going to...Just promise me you will always be kind...success means nothing if you're not kind. And take care of mom."
"When you lose a parent, you gain a god. He is my god. I pray to him everyday," Karan added.
Legacy
Johar passed away in 2004
Johar passed away on June 26, 2004, in Mumbai at the age of 74 after a prolonged battle with cancer and a chest infection.
He is remembered for his contributions to Hindi cinema, including founding Dharma Productions in 1976.
He produced films such as Muqaddar Ka Faisla, Agneepath, and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.