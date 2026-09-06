'He's my god': Karan Johar remembers father on birth anniversary

Karan reminisced about the time he bought his first designer jacket after the release of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai.

He recalled walking into the Burberry store and buying the only jacket that fit him.

"My father looked at me perplexed, and asked, 'Beta...yeh kya hai...?' With pride, as if I had conquered Bond Street itself - I said 'Papa yeh Burberry hai!' He took a deep Punjabi breath and said, 'Beta yeh Burberry nahi... Bahut buri hai...'"