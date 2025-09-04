'Very heartbreaking': Karan Johar recalls having to shelve 'Takht'

Emotional impact

'I'd researched that film for 2 and a 1/2 years'

Johar expressed his deep emotional connection to the project, saying, "I had researched that film for 2 and a 1/2 years. Sumit Roy wrote the screenplay of it." "It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time." He added that he has dabbled in historical films but believes it's all about timing and destiny. Takht was a period drama based on the history of the Mughals in India.