'Very heartbreaking': Karan Johar recalls having to shelve 'Takht'
What's the story
Filmmaker Karan Johar recently opened up about his unfulfilled dream of making a historical film during a press meet for his upcoming production, Mirai. He revealed that he had been preparing for the project for two and a half years before it was put on hold due to various reasons, including the COVID-19 pandemic. The massive film was supposed to star Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, and Anil Kapoor.
Emotional impact
'I'd researched that film for 2 and a 1/2 years'
Johar expressed his deep emotional connection to the project, saying, "I had researched that film for 2 and a 1/2 years. Sumit Roy wrote the screenplay of it." "It was just very heartbreaking when I couldn't make it at that time." He added that he has dabbled in historical films but believes it's all about timing and destiny. Takht was a period drama based on the history of the Mughals in India.
Humble acknowledgment
'I am a student more than a filmmaker'
Johar also acknowledged his limitations as a filmmaker. He said, "However, I firmly believe that the kind of technical finesse and the passion to tell a story of this magnitude is something I am not even sure I am capable of." "When I see filmmakers like Karthik Gattamneni tell these stories, I feel that I am a student more than a filmmaker." Mirai releases in theaters on September 12.