'Bottomless pit': Karan Johar on Oscar campaign for 'Homebound'
What's the story
Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Entertainment, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Recently, Johar spoke about the expensive Oscar campaign and called it a "bottomless pit." However, he stressed that money was never the driving force behind Homebound.
Financial insights
Johar revealed the financial aspect of 'Homebound's Oscar campaign
Johar recently appeared on a podcast by PeepingMoon and Telly MEK on YouTube, where he opened up about Homebound's Oscar journey. He said that his business partner, Adar Poonawalla, didn't hold back with the expenses for their film's Oscar campaign. "I told him that doing an Oscar campaign will cost money, and sometimes it is a bottomless pit," Johar said. "Because you don't know what the end result will be."
Passion project
Johar emphasized passion over profit in 'Homebound' campaign
Johar further added, "You have to employ publicists and travel and make noise and do media abroad and screenings abroad." But Poonawalla was all for it. "Adar said, 'Karan, this is a great opportunity and a great film, let's do everything in our capacity. Let's not think of profit and loss on this one.'" Johar added, "It is about credibility... Homebound was always a passion project. There is no monetary game in that film."
Film overview
'Homebound' plot and production details
Homebound follows childhood friends Shoaib (Ishaan Khatter) and Chandan (Vishal Jethwa), whose lives are shaped by their shared dream of joining the police force. Janhvi Kapoor plays a pivotal role in the film. The film is inspired by journalist Basharat Peer's article Taking Amrit Home, also known as A Friendship, a Pandemic and a Death Beside the Highway. Homebound was shortlisted for the 2026 Oscars last month; nominations will be announced on January 22.