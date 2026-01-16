'Bottomless pit': Karan Johar on Oscar campaign for 'Homebound'

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound , produced by Karan Johar 's Dharma Entertainment, has been shortlisted for the 98th Academy Awards in the Best International Feature Film category. Recently, Johar spoke about the expensive Oscar campaign and called it a "bottomless pit." However, he stressed that money was never the driving force behind Homebound.

Financial insights Johar revealed the financial aspect of 'Homebound's Oscar campaign Johar recently appeared on a podcast by PeepingMoon and Telly MEK on YouTube, where he opened up about Homebound's Oscar journey. He said that his business partner, Adar Poonawalla, didn't hold back with the expenses for their film's Oscar campaign. "I told him that doing an Oscar campaign will cost money, and sometimes it is a bottomless pit," Johar said. "Because you don't know what the end result will be."

Passion project Johar emphasized passion over profit in 'Homebound' campaign Johar further added, "You have to employ publicists and travel and make noise and do media abroad and screenings abroad." But Poonawalla was all for it. "Adar said, 'Karan, this is a great opportunity and a great film, let's do everything in our capacity. Let's not think of profit and loss on this one.'" Johar added, "It is about credibility... Homebound was always a passion project. There is no monetary game in that film."

