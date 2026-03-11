Karan Johar to shoot 'The Traitors India 2' in Rajasthan

Unlike the first season, which featured mostly influencers as contestants, Season 2 of The Traitors India will reportedly have actors. Names such as Sanjay Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat are being speculated. The first season concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners, defeating Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha to take home a combined prize of ₹70.5 lakh.

Host's background

Johar's experience with reality shows

Johar is no stranger to reality shows, having previously judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent. After hosting Bigg Boss OTT, he has even stepped in to host for Salman Khan on the TV version of Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, the Indian version of The Traitors is a joint production of BBC Studios India and All3Media International. It streams on Prime Video.