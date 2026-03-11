Karan Johar to shoot 'The Traitors India 2' in Rajasthan
What's the story
Karan Johar will soon head to Rajasthan for the second season of The Traitors India, reported Variety India. The show will be filmed at the luxurious Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, where Season 1 was also shot. The venue is known for hosting high-profile events, including the wedding of Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani.
Contestant lineup
Season 2 will have Bollywood actors as contestants?
Unlike the first season, which featured mostly influencers as contestants, Season 2 of The Traitors India will reportedly have actors. Names such as Sanjay Kapoor and Mallika Sherawat are being speculated. The first season concluded with Uorfi Javed and Nikita Luther emerging as winners, defeating Harsh Gujral and Purav Jha to take home a combined prize of ₹70.5 lakh.
Host's background
Johar's experience with reality shows
Johar is no stranger to reality shows, having previously judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and India's Got Talent. After hosting Bigg Boss OTT, he has even stepped in to host for Salman Khan on the TV version of Bigg Boss. Meanwhile, the Indian version of The Traitors is a joint production of BBC Studios India and All3Media International. It streams on Prime Video.