Karan Johar's 'SOTY'-'The Summer I Turned Pretty' comparison backfires
Karan Johar stirred up social media after he compared his 2012 film Student of the Year to the hit series The Summer I Turned Pretty in an Instagram post.
He shared a throwback still of Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra, drawing parallels between their dynamic and that of the show's characters.
Fans weren't having it, calling out the comparison as a stretch.
Fans call out 'SOTY'/'TSITP' comparison
Supporters of The Summer I Turned Pretty quickly pointed out that the show is based on a beloved 2011 novel and has its own unique story.
Some described Johar's post as "second-hand embarrassment," while others reminded him that not every love triangle is like SOTY's.
The source notes that the final episode of the show's season 3 will air on September 17 on Prime Video.