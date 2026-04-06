'Our greatest gift': Karishma Tanna, husband Varun Bangera announce pregnancy
What's the story
Television and film actor Karishma Tanna has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Varun Bangera. The couple shared the happy news on social media on Monday, along with a series of adorable photos from their maternity shoot. The caption read, "A little miracle, our greatest gift - August 2026." Tanna and Bangera have been married since February 2022.
Career highlights
Career in television and films
Tanna, who rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has had a successful career in the television and OTT space. She has been part of popular shows like Paalkhi, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat. Her Bollywood debut was in Grand Masti, followed by a prominent role in Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju.
Web series
Her work in web shows, reality TV
Apart from her television and film career, Tanna has also been a part of several web shows. She has appeared in Scoop, Guilty Minds, and Hush Hush, among others. The actor is also known for participating in Bigg Boss 8 and winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Congratulations to the couple on this new journey!