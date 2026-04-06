'Our greatest gift': Karishma Tanna, husband Varun Bangera announce pregnancy

Tanna, who rose to fame with Ektaa Kapoor 's iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, has had a successful career in the television and OTT space. She has been part of popular shows like Paalkhi, Naagin 3, and Qayamat Ki Raat. Her Bollywood debut was in Grand Masti, followed by a prominent role in Rajkumar Hirani 's Sanju.

Web series

Her work in web shows, reality TV

Apart from her television and film career, Tanna has also been a part of several web shows. She has appeared in Scoop, Guilty Minds, and Hush Hush, among others. The actor is also known for participating in Bigg Boss 8 and winning Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. Congratulations to the couple on this new journey!