Karisma's kids move court for late father Sunjay's estate
Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have gone to the Delhi High Court asking for their share of their late father Sunjay Kapur's massive estate.
The court has now told Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, to list out all assets.
The next hearing is set for October 9 as the family tries to sort out who gets what.
Allegations of will forgery, estate trust confusion
Sunjay's sister, Mandhira Kapur Smith, claims Priya has taken over everything—she even said, "My mother doesn't even have a roof over her head."
There are also serious accusations about will forgery and confusion around the estate trust.
With so much at stake (the estate is reportedly worth ₹30,000 crore), this legal battle has the family closely involved.