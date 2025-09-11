Karisma's kids move court for late father Sunjay's estate Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Karisma Kapoor's children, Samaira and Kiaan, have gone to the Delhi High Court asking for their share of their late father Sunjay Kapur's massive estate.

The court has now told Sunjay's widow, Priya Sachdeva Kapur, to list out all assets.

The next hearing is set for October 9 as the family tries to sort out who gets what.