'It's a boy': Tamil actor couple Vaishali, Sathya Dev welcome baby
Tamil TV favorites Vaishali Thaniga and Sathya Dev just became parents!
The couple, who tied the knot in October 2021, shared their excitement on Instagram with a heartfelt update on her Instagram story, writing, "It's a boy @baby_sdv @Sathya.dev."
Fans and fellow celebs quickly jumped in to celebrate the big news.
The couple's journey so far
Thaniga, known for her role in Muthazhagu, and Dev have both been familiar faces on Tamil television.
Their time together on Mr & Mrs Chinnathirai let fans see their real-life chemistry, and now they're starting a new chapter as a family of three.