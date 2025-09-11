Sivakarthikeyan's 'House Mates' OTT release date is here
Get ready for some spooky laughs—Sivakarthikeyan Productions's new Tamil film, House Mates, is dropping on ZEE5 on September 19, 2025.
Directed by T Raja Vel, the story follows newlyweds Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju) as they stumble into supernatural chaos tied to a mysterious family from a different timeline.
Expect a mix of comedy, fantasy, and mystery all rolled into one.
More about the movie and its team
The movie features Kaali Venkat and Vinodhini Vaidyanathan in standout roles, with Rajesh Murugesan handling the music.
Producer Sivakarthikeyan says he's proud of how House Mates blends genres for today's viewers.
Lead actor Darshan shared that playing Karthik let him dive into both comedy and scares—definitely not your usual Tamil cinema experience.