Sivakarthikeyan's 'House Mates' OTT release date is here Entertainment Sep 11, 2025

Get ready for some spooky laughs—Sivakarthikeyan Productions's new Tamil film, House Mates, is dropping on ZEE5 on September 19, 2025.

Directed by T Raja Vel, the story follows newlyweds Karthik (Darshan) and Anu (Aarsha Chandini Baiju) as they stumble into supernatural chaos tied to a mysterious family from a different timeline.

Expect a mix of comedy, fantasy, and mystery all rolled into one.