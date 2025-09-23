Karnataka HC stays ₹200 cinema ticket price cap

The Karnataka High Court has temporarily stayed the state government's decision to cap film ticket prices at ₹200 across all theaters, including multiplexes. The order was passed by Justice Ravi V Hosmani on Tuesday in response to petitions filed by industry stakeholders challenging the move. The petitioners argued that applying a blanket price cap on multiplexes and single screens was unreasonable due to cost differences between them.

Unfair targeting Petitioners argue that OTT platforms are left unregulated The petitioners, including film producers and the Multiplex Association of India (MAI), also claimed that the new rules unfairly targeted cinemas while leaving OTT platforms and satellite TV unregulated. They also questioned the exemption given to "multi-screen cinemas with premium facilities of 75 seats or less," as the amendment did not define what constituted "premium facilities."

State's defense State government defends decision In response, the state government defended its decision, stating that the price cap was introduced keeping public interest in mind and was within its powers under the Karnataka Cinema Act and the Constitution. The government stated the cap aimed to help consumers and filmmakers under the Directive Principles of State Policy.