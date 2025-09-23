Ram Gopal Varma cleared in check bounce case after settlement

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has been acquitted in a 2018 check-bounce case after a compromise with the complainant company through Lok Adalat. Back in January, the judicial magistrate had found him guilty under the Negotiable Instruments Act and sentenced him to three months of imprisonment along with a fine. However, he appealed against this ruling and both parties later decided to settle the matter amicably.

Legal proceedings Sessions court disposed of Varma's appeal following settlement Varma was acquitted earlier this month after a "compromise memo" was filed in court, per PTI. A compromise memo is a written agreement between parties in a legal dispute that outlines the terms of their settlement. The sessions court, after the matter was settled through Lok Adalat, disposed of Varma's appeal.

Case background Details of the case The complainant's lawyer, Rajesh Kumar Patel, revealed that his client had been supplying hard disks to Varma's firm for several years. On Varma's request, they supplied hard disks between February and March 2018, generating tax invoices worth ₹2.38L. When the first check issued by Varma on June 1, 2018 was dishonored due to insufficient funds, his firm issued a second check for the same amount which also bounced as payment was stopped by the drawer.