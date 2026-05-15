Karnataka High Court asks center to curb Thoogudeepa media spectacle
Entertainment
Kannada actor Darshan complained that TV and digital news channels made his case a media spectacle, breaking rules meant to keep trials fair.
The Karnataka High Court agreed, saying these broadcasts crossed legal lines and asked the central government to step in.
Justice Magadum calls staged broadcasts illegal
The court pointed out that some channels basically staged courtroom scenes for viewers, exposing the accused but hiding judges—turning justice into a "public spectacle."
Justice Magadum called this disrespectful and illegal.
Now, ministries have six weeks to suspend broadcasts, revoke licenses, or fine those who broke the rules, so future trials stay fair and private.