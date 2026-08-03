Karthi teams up with director Mohan Raja for new film
What's the story
Tamil actor Karthi has announced a new collaboration with director Mohan Raja, marking the latter's return to direction after four years. The untitled project will be produced by Prince Pictures and is being touted as a family entertainer. This addition further expands Karthi's already busy schedule of upcoming films.
Director's statement
Raja calls it a special milestone
Raja took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the news, calling it a special milestone in his career.
He revealed that this would be his 11th directorial venture and coincides with the 25th year of his cinematic journey.
"By the blessings of my parents, my family, and all your love, I've always been showered with good work," he wrote on X while sharing some photos.
Actor's response
More details to be unveiled soon
Karthi also shared Raja's post on X, expressing his happiness about the project.
He wrote, "Very happy to collaborate with you in your 25th year of cinema brother."
The film has been described as a "grand celebration of family entertainment with inspiring heroism."
More details about the cast, crew, and release plans are expected to be revealed soon.
Upcoming ventures
Karthi has a busy lineup of films
The project is being produced by S Lakshman Kumar under the Prince Pictures banner, which is also bankrolling Karthi's upcoming action thriller Sardar 2.
Apart from this new venture with Raja, Karthi has several other projects in the pipeline.
He will next be seen in Sardar 2, set to release on September 10.
He is also working on Marshal, a period action drama directed by Taanakaran filmmaker Tamizh.
The actor was last seen in Vaa Vaathiyaar.