Karthik Subbaraj collaborates with Ilaiyaraaja for 10th film

Acclaimed director Karthik Subbaraj has announced his upcoming project, which will be his 10th directorial venture. The film will feature music by legendary composer Ilaiyaraaja, marking the maestro's 1,540th film. This collaboration is particularly special for Subbaraj, who took to social media to share an announcement video and congratulate Ilaiyaraaja on completing 50 years in the industry.

Announcement details 'From growing up with his music, to working with him' In his post, Subbaraj wrote, "From growing up with his music, to working with him." The video shared by him featured Ilaiyaraaja in a recording session, composing music and having animated discussions with Subbaraj. It also captured the excitement surrounding this collaboration.

Creative transition A significant shift in creative partnership This collaboration marks a significant shift in Subbaraj's long-standing creative partnership with composer Santhosh Narayanan. Narayanan has composed music for nearly all of Subbaraj's feature films, including Jigarthanda, Mahaan, and Retro. The only exception was Anirudh Ravichander's score for Rajinikanth's Petta. With Ilaiyaraaja now on board for his 10th film, this is only the second time Subbaraj has worked with a composer other than Narayanan.

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