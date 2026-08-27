Kartik Aaryan resumes filming post-surgery for Anurag Basu's romance
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan has resumed shooting for Anurag Basu's untitled romantic film, just days after undergoing knee surgery. The actor was injured while filming an action sequence for Kabir Khan's sports drama and was admitted to Fortis Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. Despite the setback, he is back on set at Film City in Goregaon, with close-up shots being filmed to avoid putting strain on his recovering knee, as per Mid-Day.
Production progress
Team aims to wrap up shooting by end of August
Aaryan's return to the set comes as Basu's film enters its final stretch. The actor, who stars opposite Sreeleela in the romantic drama, had some portions left to complete.
The production team has planned close-up shots for Aaryan so that filming can continue without putting unnecessary strain on his recovering knee.
They aim to wrap up shooting by the end of August if everything goes according to schedule.
Health update
Aaryan was injured while filming an action sequence
Aaryan sustained his injury on August 18 while filming an action sequence for Khan's sports drama.
After undergoing surgery, his spokesperson confirmed that the procedure was successful and the actor had returned home to recover.
The injury occurred during the final stretch of this project, but reports suggested that the production schedule remained unaffected, with Aaryan expected to return once he was fit enough to do so.
Career highlights
Injury comes at important time for Aaryan
Despite his injury, Aaryan has kept his fans updated on Instagram. He shared photos of his injured leg in a brace and a hospital picture with IV cannulas.
His caption read, "Kabir sir said - Break a leg," to which Khan humorously replied, "HaHaha... Bhai Har baat itni seriously mat sunna karo."
The injury comes at an important time in Aaryan's career, as he recently shared the Best Actor honor at the 72nd National Film Awards for Chandu Champion.
Future ventures
Other projects in the pipeline for Aaryan
Aaryan has a busy schedule ahead with films like Naagzilla, Captain India, and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 4. He is, of course, reuniting with Khan for another sports drama based on the life of Kashmiri kickboxing champion Tajamul Islam.
In this film, he will play a kickboxing coach training a young girl from Kashmir. Interestingly, this project marks Aaryan's debut as a producer too!
The latest reports suggest that Aaryan is collaborating with Sandeep Modi for a Dharma film, too.