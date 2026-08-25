Dharma planning new action thriller with Kartik Aaryan: Report

A source close to the development told the portal, "Karan Johar, Sandeep Modi and Kartik Aaryan have been discussing various projects after their patriotic action film couldn't materialize."

"They recently zeroed in on this story that will present Kartik in the most commercial yet distinctly different action avatar."

The source added that Modi is currently finalizing his script and plans to start pre-production by the end of this year.