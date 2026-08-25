Dharma planning new action thriller with Kartik Aaryan: Report
What's the story
After their last period action drama fell through, Dharma Productions is reuniting with actor Kartik Aaryan and director Sandeep Modi for a new project. According to Bollywood Hungama, the trio is working on a high-concept action thriller that will go on floors in early 2027. The details of this new venture are still under wraps, but it promises to be an exciting blend of action, romance, and suspense.
Role change
Project to present Aaryan in a different avatar
A source close to the development told the portal, "Karan Johar, Sandeep Modi and Kartik Aaryan have been discussing various projects after their patriotic action film couldn't materialize."
"They recently zeroed in on this story that will present Kartik in the most commercial yet distinctly different action avatar."
The source added that Modi is currently finalizing his script and plans to start pre-production by the end of this year.
Previous collaborations
Third collaboration between Aaryan and Dharma Productions
This upcoming project will be Aaryan's third collaboration with Dharma Productions after last year's romantic comedy Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and the upcoming fantasy comedy Naagzilla.
For Modi, it will be his first theatrical Hindi directorial venture after debuting with the 2019 Marathi film Chumbak.
Project shelving
What happened to the period action drama?
Modi was earlier supposed to direct Aaryan in a period action drama for Dharma.
Announced in November 2023, it was supposed to go on floors in 2024 and release during the Independence Day weekend in 2025.
However, it never moved past the development stage due to two main reasons: the makers couldn't acquire the life rights of the real-life person on whom Aaryan's character was based, and its rising budget made it financially unviable for Dharma Productions at that time.
Career commitments
Aaryan has several films lined up
The new Dharma project adds to Aaryan's already busy schedule.
The actor has several films in different stages of production, including Mrigdeep Singh Lamba's Naagzilla, Anurag Basu's musical romance, and Kabir Khan's sports drama.
He is also set to start Shimit Amin's Captain India in September.
He will likely take up the Modi film only after completing these commitments.