Next Article
Kartik Aaryan celebrates Filmfare win with 'Sauda Khara Khara' dance
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan just bagged the Best Actor award at the Filmfare Awards for "Chandu Champion," and his celebration is everywhere online.
A video of him breaking into a joyful "Sauda Khara Khara" dance with Mini Mathur and others quickly went viral, giving fans a peek at his excitement.
Actor's next project and inspiring words
Aaryan shared a heartfelt moment from the ceremony, accepting the award in front of his parents and reflecting on his journey.
He encouraged others to keep chasing their dreams, pointing to athlete Murlikant Petkar's journey as inspiration.
Up next, he's starring in "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, set to hit theaters in May 2026.