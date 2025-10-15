Kartik Aaryan celebrates Filmfare win with 'Sauda Khara Khara' dance

Actor's next project and inspiring words

Aaryan shared a heartfelt moment from the ceremony, accepting the award in front of his parents and reflecting on his journey.

He encouraged others to keep chasing their dreams, pointing to athlete Murlikant Petkar's journey as inspiration.

Up next, he's starring in "Tu Meri Zindagi Hai," a romantic musical directed by Anurag Basu, set to hit theaters in May 2026.