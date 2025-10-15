The coffee shop lies you believed thanks to 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S'

The iconic TV show F.R.I.E.N.D.S gave us a glimpse into the life of a group of pals hanging out at Central Perk, a coffee shop in New York City. But the show's portrayal of coffee shop culture was far from reality. From how coffee shops work to how people behave there, the show got many things wrong. Here's a look at how F.R.I.E.N.D.S misrepresented coffee shop culture.

#1 Coffee shops as social hubs In F.R.I.E.N.D.S, Central Perk is always full of customers who sit for hours without ordering much. In real life, most coffee shops have a steady turnover of customers. While some may linger over their drinks, many patrons are mindful of the space and time constraints. This difference highlights how TV can exaggerate certain aspects for storytelling purposes, while overlooking practical realities.

#2 The unrealistic coffee experience The coffee served at Central Perk always looks like it came out of a barista's dream, but we all know that's not how it is. In most coffee shops, the drinks are simple and not as fancy as what you see on TV. The show often simplifies or exaggerates the complexity of making different types of coffee drinks, which can be misleading for viewers unfamiliar with real-life barista practices.

#3 Limited menu offerings Central Perk's menu seems limited to just coffee and pastries, but real-life coffee shops usually have a diverse menu that includes teas, smoothies, sandwiches, and other snacks. This variety caters to the different tastes and dietary preferences of customers who visit these places for more than just a cup of joe.

#4 Overstated customer behavior The customers at Central Perk are always over-the-top, either by being loud or by having dramatic conversations. In real life, most people go to coffee shops looking for a quiet place to relax or work/study. While some may engage in lively discussions or make a scene, it's not the norm everywhere. This portrayal can give viewers a skewed perception of how people actually behave in public spaces like these.