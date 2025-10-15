Next Article
Akshay Kumar not doing 'Sankranthiki Vasthunam' remake, source confirms
Entertainment
Akshay Kumar won't be leading the Hindi remake of Sankranthiki Vasthunam, despite recent buzz.
A source close to him shared, "Akshay has seen the Venkatesh film as a cinema lover but is not doing the Hindi remake."
Anees Bazmee was to direct the film
Sankranthiki Vasthunam, a Telugu hit starring Venkatesh Daggubati, made big waves.
Early reports had Akshay lined up for the Hindi version (with Anees Bazmee directing), but that's officially off the table.
Meanwhile, here's what Akshay is up to
Fresh off Jolly LLB 3, Akshay is busy with upcoming films like Bhooth Bangla, Haiwaan, Hera Pheri 3, and Welcome To The Jungle.
He's also chatting with Bazmee about another project—just not this one.