Smriti Irani on 'Anupamaa'-'Kyunki' comparisons: Talk about competition later
Smriti Irani, who starred in the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, addressed comparisons with Anupamaa, saying, "If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition."
She pointed out that her show's legacy goes beyond just today's ratings.
How do the 2 shows fare on TRP charts?
Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 launched in July 2025 and kicked off strong with a TRP of 2.5, briefly topping Anupamaa.
By late September, Anupamaa held steady at 2.4 while Kyunki 2 slipped to 2.1—but both remain TV chart-toppers despite some festive season ups and downs.
Irani on original show's legacy
Irani credited Ekta Kapoor for making Kyunki a TV phenomenon and called current TRP debates "foolhardy," reminding everyone that the original set records and even got listed on the Stock Exchange—proof of its lasting impact.