Smriti Irani on 'Anupamaa'-'Kyunki' comparisons: Talk about competition later Entertainment Oct 15, 2025

Smriti Irani, who starred in the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, addressed comparisons with Anupamaa, saying, "If you have the capacity to be remembered for 25 years, then we will talk about competition."

She pointed out that her show's legacy goes beyond just today's ratings.