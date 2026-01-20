Kartik Aaryan-Nikhil Nagesh Bhat to collaborate on mythological action-adventure?

Kartik Aaryan is reportedly in advanced talks with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, known for Kill﻿, for a new project. The film is said to be a unique action-adventure rooted in Indian mythology, reported Bollywood Hungama. A source close to the development told the portal that both Aaryan and Bhat are excited about this collaboration.

Film details 'Both the actor and filmmaker are also having talks with...' The source further revealed, "Kartik has been excited about this film as the subject is commercial, novel, and has the potential to resonate with not just classes but also the masses." "If all goes well and if everything falls in place, Kartik will sign on the dotted line very soon." The insider added, "Meanwhile, both the actor and filmmaker are also having talks with a major studio to come on board to produce and finance the project."

Future releases Aaryan is to be seen in 'Naagzilla' Meanwhile, Aaryan is gearing up for two major releases in 2026. He will be seen in Naagzilla, where he plays a shape-shifting nag. The film also stars Ravi Kishan as the antagonist and is directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain's Mahaveer Jain Films. Sreeleela reportedly plays the female lead opposite Aaryan in this comic caper.

