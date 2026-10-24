Kartik Aaryan-starrer 'Captain India' set amid Yemen conflict
What's the story
Kartik Aaryan's upcoming action drama Captain India is set against the backdrop of the ongoing Houthi conflict in Yemen. The film marks Aaryan's first role as a pilot and is directed by Shimit Amin. Variety reported that the story is based on a real humanitarian evacuation mission during this conflict, with Aaryan's character playing a pivotal role in leading the rescue operation.
Plot insights
Film likely to depict the challenges of a humanitarian mission
The Houthi conflict, which began in 2015 when Houthi forces seized Yemen's capital Sanaa and Saudi Arabia launched a military campaign, plays a crucial role in Captain India.
The film reportedly draws inspiration from one of India's most challenging rescue operations carried out in Yemen that year, when the country evacuated its citizens along with people from around the world.
Production insights
Everything we know about 'Captain India'
Captain India is a joint venture of T-Series, Baweja Studios, and Dopamine Studios, Aaryan's banner.
Bhushan Kumar of T-Series is among the producers, while SB Films handles production.
The screenplay has been penned by Sanchit Gupta, Nash Vazifdar, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.
Aaryan was last seen in Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. He has Naagzilla and several other projects in the pipeline.
Release date
When will the film arrive in theaters?
Captain India is currently being filmed in the UK.
It is scheduled to release on August 13, 2027, coinciding with India's Independence Day weekend.
Amin, known for directing Chak De! India and Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), has mostly stayed away from feature direction in recent years.
He directed an episode of BBC/Netflix's A Suitable Boy (2020).