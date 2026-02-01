OTT: When, where to watch Kartik-Ananya's 'Tu Meri Main Tera...'

Directed by Sameer Vidwans, the romantic drama follows Rehaan "Ray" Mehra, a successful wedding planner. He believes in modern relationships and casual dating, but his worldview is challenged when he meets Rumi Vardhan (Panday) during a trip in Croatia. It is produced by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures with Karan Johar , Adar Poonawalla , and Apoorva Mehta, among others, backing the project. Neena Gupta and Jackie Shroff also appear in key roles.

Up next, Aaryan will be seen in the creature comedy Naagzilla, produced by Johar and directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba. It will be released on August 14, 2026. He also has an untitled romantic drama in the pipeline, helmed by Anurag Basu. Panday, meanwhile, is awaiting the release of Chand Mera Dil, backed by Johar and featuring Lakshya. It releases on May 8, 2026.