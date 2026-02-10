Kartik Aaryan spotted as 'Naagzilla' at Delhi metro station
Entertainment
Kartik Aaryan was spotted filming for his new movie Naagzilla at Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station.
He's playing a quirky shape-shifting serpent named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand in this supernatural comedy trilogy, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.
Reports say Ravi Kishan has joined the cast and may be set to play the villain, while the female lead has not been officially revealed.
Shooting schedule in Delhi
The team is currently shooting across Delhi hotspots like Yamuna Ghat, Sector 54 Dwarka, and Dilli Haat Pitampura.
Filming in Delhi was reported at Laxmi Nagar on February 9, 2026, and the Delhi leg is expected to run for more than a week.
Naagzilla hits theaters on August 14, 2026, so mark your calendars!