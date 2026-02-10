Kartik Aaryan spotted as 'Naagzilla' at Delhi metro station Entertainment Feb 10, 2026

Kartik Aaryan was spotted filming for his new movie Naagzilla at Delhi's Laxmi Nagar Metro Station.

He's playing a quirky shape-shifting serpent named Preyamvadeshwar Pyare Chand in this supernatural comedy trilogy, directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

Reports say Ravi Kishan has joined the cast and may be set to play the villain, while the female lead has not been officially revealed.