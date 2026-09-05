Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin's 'Captain India'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Captain India in London. The actor shared a glimpse of his journey and the film's shooting draft on social media. The movie, directed by Shimit Amin, is inspired by a historic evacuation mission, and Aaryan will play a pilot. The screenplay has been penned by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.
Social media update
Aaryan shared multiple photos on Instagram
Aaryan shared a travel photo, holding the draft of Captain India. The cover also features Amin's name.
He captioned the post with "VABB to EGLL #CaptainIndia," indicating his journey from Mumbai to London for the film.
The upcoming film marks yet another major project for the busy actor, who recently shot a sports drama with director Kabir Khan.
Film information
'Captain India' release date and Aaryan's next projects
Captain India is a collaboration between T-Series, Baweja Studios, and Dopamine Studios. It is slated to hit theaters on August 13, 2027.
Amin has previously helmed Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Ab Tak Chhappan.
Meanwhile, Aaryan has Naagzilla and an untitled romance project with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.