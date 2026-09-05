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Home / News / Entertainment News / Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin's 'Captain India'
Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin's 'Captain India'
Shimit Amin will direct the movie

Kartik Aaryan begins shooting for Shimit Amin's 'Captain India'

By Isha Sharma
Sep 05, 2026
11:35 am
What's the story

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan has begun shooting for his upcoming film Captain India in London. The actor shared a glimpse of his journey and the film's shooting draft on social media. The movie, directed by Shimit Amin, is inspired by a historic evacuation mission, and Aaryan will play a pilot. The screenplay has been penned by Nash Vazifdar, Sanchit Gupta, and Priyadarshee Shrivastava.

Social media update

Aaryan shared multiple photos on Instagram

Aaryan shared a travel photo, holding the draft of Captain India. The cover also features Amin's name.

He captioned the post with "VABB to EGLL #CaptainIndia," indicating his journey from Mumbai to London for the film.

The upcoming film marks yet another major project for the busy actor, who recently shot a sports drama with director Kabir Khan.

Film information

'Captain India' release date and Aaryan's next projects

Captain India is a collaboration between T-Series, Baweja Studios, and Dopamine Studios. It is slated to hit theaters on August 13, 2027.

Amin has previously helmed Chak De! India, Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, and Ab Tak Chhappan.

Meanwhile, Aaryan has Naagzilla and an untitled romance project with Anurag Basu in the pipeline.

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