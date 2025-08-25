Next Article
Kartik Aaryan to begin 'Nagzilla' in mid-2026
Kartik Aaryan is set to dive into the world of zombies in an upcoming film directed by Vishnuvardhan, best known for SherShaah.
Once he wraps up Tu Meri Main Tera and Anurag Basu's untitled project, Kartik plans to start shooting Nagzilla with Mrighdeep Singh Lamba, aiming to begin this new zombie thriller in July 2026.
'Captain India' to follow 'Nagzilla'
Besides the zombie film, Kartik will also star in Captain India with director Shimit Amin.
He's currently sorting through scripts and meeting directors to lock down his packed schedule.
His goal is to finish Basu's project by November 2025 before moving on to Nagzilla and then Captain India—showing just how committed he is to mixing things up in Bollywood.